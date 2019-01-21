Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gears Up For Another Fiery Presidential Run In ‘Veep’ Series Finale Trailer

Selina Meyer for president – for one last time! The trailer for the final season of ‘Veep’ shows Julia Louis-Dreyfus prepping for one more run for the White House, and we’re all here for it.

Who needs Donald Trump when you have Selina Meyer? “People want to know, who I am…and I want to tell them,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s politician said at the start of the Veep season 7 trailer, released on Jan. 20. For nearly seven years, audiences have gotten to know her, but all things must come to an end. However, Veep will go out with a bang, as the trailer promises that Selina’s “ending things on her own term.” The trailer for the new season, debuting “this spring,” shows some of Meyer’s greatest hits from the past seasons, ending with the shocker at the end of season 6: “I’m going to run for president again,” she said.

“We’re coming back,” Julia, 58, tweeted while sharing the trailer. “Get your sorry asses ready.” Oh, people are ready. Julia has won six Primetime Emmys for portraying Selina (whereas she only won a single Emmy for her portrayal of Elaine Benes on Seinfeld.) As the show’s producer, she also picked up three additional Emmys for Veep when it won Outstanding Comedy Series from 2015-17. It’s quite likely that she and the rest of the cast will pick up some more awards for this final season, as Veep has been a critical darling.

Sadly for Veep fans, the final season will also be its shortest, according to The Wrap. It will only have seven episodes, a rep for HBO confirmed to the publication, and this was not done to keep things under budget. The decision to go out on a short season was made “for creative reasons.” The first season of Veep was eight episodes, while following seasons were beefed up to 10 episodes.

Julia bid a sweet and emotional farewell to Veepi in December, posting a series of photobooth pictures to her Instagram (which included, among others, Matt Walsh, Anna Chlumsky, Sam Richardson and more, according to PEOPLE). “These are photos from our pre-wrap wrap party of just some of my friends from [Veep]. I’m going to miss these people more than I can express. Actually, I already do miss them. I’m gutted.”

Filming the final season of Veep was delayed after Julia was diagnosed with breast cancer. Following six rounds of chemo and surgery, Julia gave an update in Feb. 2018. “Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘F*ck you!’ ” She confirmed that she “beat” cancer in October 2018.