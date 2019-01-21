‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Colton Is Left Super Confused After Learning About Caelynn & Hannah’s Feud

Colton struggles with his feelings for Caelynn and Hannah after they both tell him about their shared history on this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s our recap!

The Jan. 21 episode of The Bachelor kicks off with a group date for Colton Underwood and Katie, Heather, Hannah B., Courtney, Kirpa, Tracy, Demi and Caelynn. Immediately, there’s concern over possible drama, as Hannah B. and Caelynn were previously friends while competing in Miss USA together, but eventually had a falling out. On the date, the ladies get lessons in being a pirate, with two getting chosen to compete for Colton in the end. It comes down to Tracy vs. Caelynn in the end, which leaves Hannah frustrated — especially when Caelynn is declared the winner and kisses Colton right in front of her!

Demi also continues to stir up some drama with Tray on the date by dissing her for being one of the older women in the competition. Demi remains super confident in her chances to win Colton over, and isn’t shy about interrupting others’ one-on-one time with him. She also gets super handsy with him on the date, and is certain that’s the kind of behavior he’s interested in. At one point, Courtney pulls Demi aside and urges her to “be more aware” of how she’s acting around the other women. Demi is not happy and makes it clear she doesn’t care how the other ladies feel about her.

Things are going great between Caelynn and Colton during their one-on-one time, but when Hannah gets her turn, she takes it upon herself to throw her frenemy under the bus. She fills him in on their history and tells Colton that she thinks Caelynn creates a “hostile environment.” The whole thing leaves Colton confused, and he pulls Caelynn aside to get her side of the story. She gets emotional and explains that she has a “real life” past issue that she wants to tell him about eventually, but she’s not ready quite yet. Colton gives Caelynn the group date rose after the date.

Up next is a one-on-one date for Elyse. The romantic day starts with a helicopter ride to San Diego, where they hit up an amusement park. They’re joined by a group of sick kids who are treated to the day thanks to Colton’s charity. Elyse goes into the date worried about her six-year age difference with Colton, but by the end of the day, she’s confident that won’t be an issue. During the nighttime portion of the date, Elyse opens up to Colton about the death of her sister, and it takes their relationship to the next level. Elyse gets the rose at the end of the night.

The second group date goes to Tayshia, Nina, Katherine, Sydney, Onyeka, Cassie, Nicole and Caitlin, which means Hannah G. and Bri don’t get dates this week. Colton and the girls get a little sweaty during a gym session, with some help from Terry and Rebecca Crews. Afterward, the women compete in a Strongest Woman competition, which is won by Onyeka.

During the date after-party, Caitlin has trouble find things to open up about, and Colton finds he’s struggling to take their relationship to a deeper level. He admits he doesn’t feel a spark with her, and sends her home in the middle of the date. Later, he gives the group date rose to Nicole.

This week, there’s no cocktail party, since Colton already knows what he wants to do at the rose ceremony. Instead, there’s a giant pool party. Caelynn opens up more about her time with Hannah while spending time with Colton, and tells him that Hannah was “manipulative” and “deceitful” during Miss USA, and admits that she’s seeing that behavior once again in the Bachelor mansion. The whole thing is admittedly confusing to him, because he didn’t see this side of Hannah on their one-on-one the week before.

Colton approaches Hannah with the information. She accuses Caelynn of lying, and says that Caelynn is actually the manipulative one who isn’t showing her true colors. Hannah warns Colton that she doesn’t think he’ll ever see the other side of Caelynn, and it leaves him wondering what to do.

At the rose ceremony, Colton gives roses to Hannah G., Tayshia, Katie, Cassie, Kirpa, Sydney, Demi, Tracy, Courtney, Heather, Onyeka, and Hannah B., in addition to Elyse, Caelynn and Nicole from the dates earlier on. That means Catherine, Nina and Bri are headed home.