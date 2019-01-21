Teyana Taylor Slams Wild Rumors Iman Shumpert Got Woman Pregnant After Couple Had Threesome

Teyana Taylor had to deny outlandish rumors that not only she & her husband Iman Shumpert had a threesome with a woman, but that he allegedly got the woman pregnant!

Welcome to 2019, where the celebrity rumor mill is positively wild. Teyana Taylor had to respond to a crazy rumor that a her husband Iman Shumpert allegedly got a woman pregnant from a threesome they all had together. Taking to Twitter, Teyana not only commented on the pregnant woman in question, she also dispelled gossip that she had taken down her Instagram page as a result. “1. I’ve never seen/touched that girl in my life,” Teyana wrote, setting the record straight. “2. My page is gone because I’m upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn ‘WTP’ video on time, per usual. 3. It’s really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dumb he know I’d kill him 😃 End of story.” End of story indeed!

We reported earlier how Iman was super supportive of Teyana after she nearly bared it all on SNL when Kanye West performed as musical guest. “Iman is super proud of the incredible, sexy shape his wife is in,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! “He believes it helps keep their romance hot. Iman is head over heels in love with Teyana, but he loves her inside and out regardless of what she looks like.”

Meanwhile, Teyana didn’t understand all the hubbub surrounding her nipple-bearing outfit she wore. “Teyana doesn’t understand why people are freaking out about what she wore on her SNL appearance, it’s like, they’re just nipples, everybody has them, get over it already,” a source close to Teyana EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Teyana is proud of her body, she works hard to keep it looking like it does, and she loves to show it off.”

