‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Tells Her Kids She Might Get Married To Chris Lopez

Is Kailyn Lowry getting married again? The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star told her three kids that she might get married to Lux’s dad, Chris Lopez!

It sounds like we may be hearing wedding bells soon because Kailyn Lowry revealed, during the Jan. 21 episode of Teen Mom 2, that it’s possible she’ll be getting married to Chris Lopez sometime in the near future. It was almost a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but we certainly heard it during Kailyn’s conversation with her three kids — Isaac, Lincoln and Lux — while they were driving around the neighborhood. Kailyn had been asking the kids how they felt about Javi having another baby, and when Isaac told Kailyn that she can’t get married again (he always assumed men and women could only get married once), she told them, “Javi and I are not together anymore … so I can get remarried if I want. Maybe I’ll meet somebody, or maybe me and the baby’s dad (Chris) will get married one day.” This is interesting, considering she basically confirmed recently that she and Chris are dating.

Meanwhile, Jenelle‘s first baby daddy, Andrew, contacted production and asked to get a hold of either Jenelle or her mom, Barbara. He wanted to get back in touch with their son, Jace, after not seeing him since he was a baby. But this upset Jenelle since Jenelle feels he may still be an active alcoholic. And Barbara questioned his motives since Andrew had never tried getting in touch with them over the past 8-9 years. Jenelle was hesitant to let Andrew back into Jace’s life, but she said that if she did allow them to reconnect, it would be on a trial basis with supervised visits.

Later, Brianna invited Luis to Stella‘s first birthday, but he didn’t help a lot with the planning and decorating, so Brianna and her family became extremely frustrated with him. However, Brianna didn’t feel it was worth venting her frustrations since Luis never really changes.

And Chelsea had been waiting for Adam to schedule another visit with Aubree, but that never happened. So now his visits have been cancelled altogether.

Also, Leah‘s girls returned to school, and she was forced to overcome an obstacle when the bus wouldn’t take her daughter’s wheelchair with them, so Leah had to drive it there herself.