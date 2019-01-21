12 Stars Looking Sexy At Paris Fashion Week: Karlie Kloss, Salma Hayek & More

Karlie Kloss, Salma Hayek and other gorgeous stars have been turning heads with sexy looks during Paris Fashion Week, and we’re narrowing down some of our favorites right here!

Karlie Kloss, 26, Salma Hayek, 52, and more celebs recently stepped out in some head-turning looks for Paris Haute Couture and we’re admiring some of them here. From sexy sheer gowns to fashionable pantsuits, these ladies know how to keep their appearances memorable, and we’re loving every second of it! There’s nothing quite like a fashion event to bring out the best, dressed to impress!

Karlie looked absolutely stunning in a sheer dress that showed off a hint of her undergarments. She posed while wearing matching gold heels and a skinny belt wrapped around her waist. Salma was classy in a flattering black blazer and matching pants, and she accessorized with some eye-catching jewelry. Kat Graham, 29, looked equally as fabulous in a black dress with a sheer bottom, and Madison Beer, 19, sure was a sight to see in denim overalls.

Naomi Campbell, 48, proved she’s still a top model when she showed up wearing a tan blazer over a matching turtle neck top, and some serious shades that fit perfectly on her face. Kate Moss, 45, also set the tone for OG models when she made an appearance in a blue leopard print jacket. Coco Rocha, 30, posed in a sheer dress with a swirly design at the Iris van Herpen show, and Cindy Bruna, 24, was beautiful in white lace at the Giambattista Valli show.

Courtney Love, 54, also came out for the fashion festivities and wore a black top, matching black leather pants, and a black over shirt. Like Naomi, she also topped the look off with sunglasses. Lottie Moss, 21, posed in her own black and white pantsuit, while Olivia Palmero, 32, stopped by a show in a black and white plaid coat with a white ruffled top underneath. Finally, Pixie Lott, 28, gave her own sexy spin on things when she showed off a white blazer with floral designs and black pants.