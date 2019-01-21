Sherri Shepherd, 51, Flaunts 25lb. Weight Loss As She Parties In Swimsuit With Ashley Graham

Stunning! Sherri Shepherd is the star of Ashley Graham’s latest swimwear campaign, and the pics and video from the shoot are incredible. Sherri looks better than ever after losing 25 lbs!

Looking good! Sherri Shepherd flaunted what she’s got on Instagram as she traveled to Anguilla for a special swimwear shoot with model Ashley Graham. The comedian, actress, and former The View co-host recently lost a whopping 25 pounds, and she looks better than ever! Sherri sizzled as she frolicked on the beach with Ashley in a series of Instagram videos and pics, rocking the hell out of a skimpy, black swimsuit. The one-piece was anything but covered up. It featured a sexy cutout just underneath her chest and showed off ample cleavage.

Can you believe this babe is 51 years old? We can’t! We’re going to see more pics and videos of her wild time in Anguilla, too. Sherri is part of the next Swimsuits For All campaign! The videos from the Anguilla trip show Sherri, Ashley, and more lovely plus-size ladies partying on the beach in bikinis, one-pieces, and tankinis. Sherri wore her hair in a playful side-ponytail and danced around while waving a tambourine. So cute! She captioned pics from Instagram, “Finally got to meet up w my girl @ashleygraham @swimsuitsforall #swimsuit shoot… she’s showing me some tricks! Run slowly, look down & smile . Truly truly Love you Ashley…” Aww!

You can see more videos from the trip by going to Ashley’s Instagram story. By the way, the ever-gorgeous model stunned, too, in a nautical striped one-piece. It’s not exactly wearing a bikini while riding a camel, but what is? Sherri has been documenting her weight loss journey online, and it’s so impressive to see the results. Overall, she has lost 25 pounds and gone down two dress sizes by cutting out sugar and following the keto diet. She said that going keto has given her “focus,” and the secret to continued success is “commitment.”

While the 25 pound weight loss came in 2018, Sherri has been working on her overall health for a long time. She had a major wakeup call in 2013 when she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Her mother died of complications from the disease, and she realized she needed to do something, asap. She credits a conversation with her 13-year-old son, Jeffrey, with giving her the final push she needed, she once told Wendy Williams. We’re glad that she’s so happy and healthy now!