Ariel Winter, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Who Show Skin In Sexy See-Through Lace Dresses

Lace is known for being a feminine, delicate fabric but it can also be super sexy! See how celebs like Ariel Winter and Emilia Clarke style sheer lace dresses!

When you think lace, your mind might immediately flash to your grandmother’s fancy tablecloth – but there’s more ways to utilize the fabric than using it as an oversized doily. In fact, lace can be incredibly sexy! Thanks to the open weblike pattern, the design can be quite sheer, making it perfect for showing a bit of skin in a dress. Celebrities like Ariel Winter and Emilia Clarke have shown love for see-through lace dresses, and instead of adorning a table, these looks would make your grandma blush.

Ariel rocked the trend most recently at some after parties for the 2019 Golden Globes. The Modern Family actress turned heads at the InStyle and Warner Bros. bash in a lingerie-influenced Epuzer dress that featured a sheer bodice and velvet skirt, both with lace insets. Ariel rounded out her look with a black clutch and strappy heels.

Emilia also made a case for sexy sheer lace dresses when she wore a gorgeous Dior gown to the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018. The Game of Thrones star looked radiant in the see-through bodice which was adorned with floral appliqués along the neckline and sides. Below the drop waist was a darker lace fabric that showed less skin, but was just as beautiful with even more floral accents embellished between the skirt’s pleats.

But making lace look sexy isn’t a new thing. Kim Kardashian changed the maternity style game when she attended the LACMA Art and Film Gala in a totally sheer lace Givenchy dress while eight months pregnant with son Saint West. She styled the transparent gown with a floor-length blazer.

There are clearly so many ways to rock this sexy trend. Get clicking through the gallery above for more celebrity style inspo regarding sheer lace dresses!