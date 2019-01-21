SEVENTEEN Drops ‘You Made My Dawn’ Mini-Album & K-Pop Fans Are Freaking Out

It’s a good time to be a K-Pop fan because SEVENTEEN, the 13-member group, made their fans’ day by releasing their winter EP, ‘You Made My Dawn.’

SEVENTEEN — featuring members S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino — gave their fans the best present ever on Jan. 21, as they released their comeback min-album, You Made My Dawn. The six-song EP – featuring “Good To Me,” “Hone” and more – hit the Internet that day and their fans were over the moon with how good it was. “SEVENTEEN said they really cherished this album and them making ‘Home’ as [the] title track. I have no more tears to shed the next few hours but …I will cry and sob my heart out. I love this album too,” tweeted @RozeSeraph, echoing the sentiment by many.

In the choreography of ‘Home’, they opened the door just as they sing the lyrics “cause’ I’m your home” and later on, they did a hand sign that symbolizes a house. They are telling us that they are our ‘home’ and that we can always lean on them,” @CaratLandPH said, getting deep after seeing the music video for “Home.” Fans just felt warm all over from this new release and shared their love for Seventeen online. “I want to say thank you because that’s exactly who you are, you are my home, where I go whenever I feel happy, sad, lost… you were always there,” tweeted one such fan, @MissHugsSerena.

Dubbed by Billboard as one of the most highly anticipated KPop albums of 2019, You Made My Dawn follows their summer EP, You Make My Day. The first track from the mini-album, “Getting Closer,” was a dark hip-hop song, and the group plans to start the year with a “more mysterious aura, showcasing yet another side of themselves in a career that’s seen the self-composing idols explore loads of different genres.”

On the eve of the mini-albums released, the 13-member band aired a special V Live broadcast, with members Seungkwan and Hoshi hosting, according to KPOP Herald. The band shared stories behind the upcoming record, saying it is “filled with songs that suit the cold season,” making it a perfect album to play when the temperature drops.

“We are about to make a comeback after last July’s release ‘You Make My Day,’ ” Seungkwan said during the broadcast. “I will never forget the enthusiastic reactions from audience members [when they premiered “Getting Closer” at the Mnet Asia Music Awards]” said S. Coups, while member Woozi said the choreography was hard to learn. “When the moves are really hard, we get pain in thighs and caves, but this time even the sole of my feet ached,” he said.

Seventeen’s You Make My Day EP debuted on the Billboard World’s Albums Chart at No. 3. It was the group’s eight Top 10 entry on World Albums, along with their two No. 1 albums, “making them one of the few K-Pop acts to have multiple chart-toppers on World Albums,” according to Billboard. With such success, the group ended 2018 on a high note, but judging by the reaction to You Made My Dawn, 2019 will be even bigger for Seventeen.