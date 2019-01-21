Selena Gomez’s Comeback Song Confirmed & Fans Flip: All We Know On Julia Michaels Collab

Surprise, Selenators! Selena Gomez is set to be featured on a track with Julia Michaels dropping Jan. 25. Here’s what we know about her 1st piece of music in 2019!

Selena Gomez fans rejoice! Stans of the 26-year-old singer are finally getting a new piece of music from Sel, and the forthcoming track is set to be a collab with none other than Julia Michaels, 25. The two leading ladies of pop teamed up for “Anxiety,” the opening track for Julia’s new five- song EP dropping Jan. 25. The song marks Selena’s first piece of music since since her quick stint on “Taki Taki” released in September of 2018. We are SO ready for this!

Fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to hear the new collab! “Selena will be at the julia michael’s album i’m SO FREAKIN HAPPY,” one fan took to Twitter to say. “I literally can’t wait for Julia x Selena! I’m cryingggg,” another typed through tears. “Selena’s new song is coming shut up,” a third fan wrote. “I’m so excited for Julia Michaels ft Selena Gomez. I just know it’s going to be raw and vulnerable,” yet another said!

True to it’s title, the song’s lyrics detail the every day struggle many face when battling anxiety. We got a sneak peak of the track, due to the fact that Julia performed the song live, at a solo gig in 2018. “My friends, they wanna take me to the movies//I tell them that I’m far from holding hands with my depression//And right when I think I’ve overcome it//Anxiety starts kicking in to teach us a lesson//Oh, I try my best just to be social//I make all these plans with friends, and hope they call and cancel//Then I overthink about the things I’m missing,” the first verse reads. We can’t wait to hear the finished studio product when it drops!

Selena has yet to speak out about the track, but Niall Horan, also featured on the forthcoming EP, was incredibly vocal about his excitement surrounding the mini-album. “So excited about this!” he wrote on social media on Jan. 19. “I’m singing on @juliamichaels album and I’m over the moon. Julia is one of my very very good friends and ‘what a time’ is absolutely stunning. I’m very proud to be part of this and can’t wait for you guys to hear it.” Awww!