‘Mighty Ducks’ Reunion: Kenan Thompson & Cast Reunite On The Ice In Matching Uniforms

Get ready to start chanting “Quack” at an increasing rate, because the cast of The Mighty Ducks franchise had an epic reunion over the weekend. Well, at least a few of them (sans Coach Bombay). That’s right, while the Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders were squaring off on Jan. 2, Kenan Thompson and fellow cast members Garette Ratliff Henson, Vincent LaRusso, Danny Tamberelli, and Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine.

All That and Pete & Pete alum Tamberelli shared the photos from the Islanders Iceworks (below), captioning the reunion, writing, “What a sweet day!! Thanks to the @anaheimducks for a great day reliving my #mightyducks season with some old friends! Photo cred by my lovely wife @katelyndetweiler.” Before the game went underway, the cast got a chance to skate around on the ice where the Islanders practice.

But the best part? All five of them were given custom jerseys with their characters names on it. Also sharing pictures of the Ducks in their jerseys was the actual Anaheim Ducks. Their Instagram also wrote, “The quack attack is back, Jack! Glad to have a few Mighty Ducks join us for the game – and a few other fun projects – today on Long Island.”

