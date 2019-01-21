‘Downton Abbey’ Reunion: Michelle Dockery & Laura Carmichael Look Like Sisters At Fashion Show

It’s a ‘Downtown Abbey’ reunion, kind of! Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael sat side-by-side at Paris Haute Couture Week, looking as gorgeous as ever!

A Downton Abbey reunion, but make it fashion. Co-stars Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael sat shoulder to shoulder in the front row of the Schiaparelli show for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Monday. The two leading ladies, who play sisters Lady Mary and Lady Edith Crawley, were all smiles together and even, oddly, looked very similar to each other. Michelle rocked green trousers and a graphic sweater with a pair of stylish hoops and her hair in a sleek lob, while Laura wore a blue and red pleated skirt and a black top. The ladies hugged each other and posed for photos, before taking their seats side by side.

Both Laura and Michelle will reprise their roles in the highly anticipated Downton Abbey movie later this year. When the fan-favorite series ended in 2015, the bombshell dropped that Lady Mary, played by Dockery, was pregnant with her second husband, Harry Talbot’s child. While a few photos from set have been leaked, we’ve yet to see one with Lady Mary rocking a baby bump, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled! The film is expected to pick up around where we left off in 1925, give or take eight or nine months, according to actor Allen Leech, who played Tom Branson. “It picks up not too long after the series ended. So, time-wise, I think we’re eight or nine months after,” he told Sunday Brunch. “The only problem is all the actors are now three years older – it was a pretty heavy eight months!” he laughed.

The Downton Abbey movie is set to hit theaters on September 20, 2019 in the United States, so start counting down the days!