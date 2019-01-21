Mac Miller’s Family ‘Rooting For Cardi B’ To Win If He Doesn’t Score Best Rap Album

Mac Miller’s family is team Cardi! The Grammy Awards are just weeks away, & if Mac doesn’t win his category, his fam hopes Cardi B will take the cake.

The Grammy’s are anyone’s game, but as the 2019 award show fast approaches, Mac Miller’s family has their fingers crossed that the late rapper will win big. However, if he doesn’t, they have a runner up in mind! “Malcolm’s family was so moved when his nomination was announced,” a source close to the rapper’s family tells Us Weekly. “They are really hopeful that the Recording Academy will honor what they believe to be the most important and impactful rap album of the year. That being said, his fam is also singing the praises of fellow rapper Cardi B, 26. “It will be a bittersweet moment for them if Malcolm wins. And if he doesn’t, they’re rooting for Cardi B,” the source adds.

Mac and Cardi are both up for the ‘Best Rap Album’ award, for their respective records, Swimming, and Invasion of Privacy. They share the category with fellow nominees Travis Scott, 26, Pusha T, 41, and Nipsey Hussle, 33! The full nominations list was revealed on Dec. 7, and a few select artists could clean up big this year. Drake, 32,and Cardi led the list, with more nominations than anyone else! However, fans were shocked to see several stars shut out of top categories, including Taylor Swift, who landed just one nomination, following the release of her Reputation album.

The Grammys are set to kick off on Feb. 10, just three weeks after what would have been Mac’s 27th birthday. The sentimental day was not forgotten by his ex, Ariana Grande, 25, who proved she was thinking about him in a heartbreaking tweet posted on Jan. 19. “miss u,” the singer’s tweet read, which she posted in the early morning hours. She wasn’t the only star who showed some love to the late musician that day. Rapper Juicy J also took to Twitter to express his wishes. “Happy bday to my brother Mac Miller i miss my bro every day,” his tweet, which also showed a pic of Mac, read. Mac’s friend, who goes by @thundercat on Twitter, also took the time to post a series of messages, photos and videos.

As the biggest night in music fast approaches, only time will tell who takes home the award for ‘Best Rap Album,’ but both Mac and Cardi are top contenders for the coveted trophy!