‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer’s Ex Jeremy Calvert Denies Peeing On Homeless Man In Shocking Video

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Leah Messer’s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, has denied he urinated on a homeless person after a shocking video allegedly catching him in the act surfaced online.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer‘s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert caused some serious backlash when a video that appeared to show him urinating on a homeless person surfaced online, and now he’s denying the whole thing. Jeremy claims he made the video as a joke and there was no real urinating or real homeless person involved, according to TMZ. He says the “homeless person” was really just a trash bag on the ground, and he acted out the whole thing to get some laughs. SEE THE VIDEO OF JEREMY HERE.

In the questionable video, Jeremy can be seen walking up some stairs outside in San Diego before stopping in front of what looks like a person lying on the ground. He then appears to unzip his pants and lean back as the person recording the video laughs. The video is not clear enough to see the details because it was recorded at somewhat of a distance, and it cuts off before we can see what Jeremy did when he was done.

Jeremy first gained exposure when he was married to Leah from 2012 until 2015, and they have a five-year-old daughter together. He made headlines back in June when, he called Leah on an episode of Teen Mom 2, and apologized for all the mean things he ever said to her. In the phone call, he also admitted he would always love her. Unfortunately for Jeremy, Leah seems happier than ever with her new boyfriend, Jason Jordan.

Despite the backlash Jeremy’s recent video caused, Leah has yet to comment on it.