’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Denies She Tried To Commit Suicide: ‘I Love My Life’

During an alleged fight, ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Colt reportedly claimed that Larissa threatened suicide and ‘downed half a bottle of pills.’ His now estranged wife is now saying the opposite!

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, is denying that she “downed half a bottle of pills” and “threatened to kill herself,” which was reportedly what her then husband Colt Johnson, 33, told cops after their alleged fight on Jan. 10, per TMZ. The same outlet has obtained a statement from Larissa herself, who is denying any such thing happened before she was arrested for domestic battery on Jan. 11. “I would like to clarify that the rumors about drug abuse or suicide attempts are not true,” the 90 Day Fiancé star said on Jan. 21. “I love for my life so much that I would never try to do something like this.”

Larissa is shooting down the claims after she was allegedly indicted for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge on Jan. 16, which was the week after her original arrest. The criminal complaint, which TMZ claimed to see in a separate story, allegedly stated that Larissa “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.” The outlet has claimed that their fight started over Colt purchasing porn, which made Larissa accuse him of cheating.

Both parties emerged from the confrontation with wounds, bloody pictures of which have surfaced online! While Larissa’s stomach scratches seemed to be self-inflicted, as law enforcement sources told TMZ, that wasn’t the case for Colt…as you can infer from Larissa’s reported indictment. Authorities also discovered that Larissa had been arrested twice in 2018, but both cases were dismissed. Following the blowout, Colt filed for divorce on Jan. 11, the same day Larissa was arrested — you can see the official file above that HollywoodLife obtained!

Larissa’s future in the United States remains unclear as she’s still raising funds for criminal, immigration and divorce attorneys. The Brazil native had raised over $3,000 for a divorce lawyer through GoFundMe, but revealed in a teary Instagram Live session on Jan. 13 that the fundraising platform returned the money to donors. “I’m not happy about it, I’m not proud about it, but it’s something that I need your help with now,” the small screen star pleaded in last week’s video.