Kylie Jenner Teases That She Has ‘Something Exciting To Share’ & Fans Ask If She’s Pregnant

Kylie Jenner is teasing her fans that she has ‘something exciting’ to tell them and everyone’s freaking out that she might be pregnant again. We’ve got the wild reactions.

When Kylie Jenner tweets, fans listen. On Jan. 21 she wrote “I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for a while i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy.” The 21-year-old’s fans immediately though that what was being cooked up was a bun in the oven! Since Kylie’s so wildly in love with being a mother to nearly one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, people thought she and partner Travis Scott had another little one on the way.

Fans had all types of guesses but a new baby was near the top of the list. “You’re pregnant,” one fan claimed and another asked “Is it another baby?” “Cooking this up for a while? It better be a baby brother or sis for Stormi,” one person tweeted back at Kylie. Another popular guess was that she and Travis were planning a wedding. “You & Travis are getting married??” one person asked.

Kylie is not expecting as she responded “Noooo lol” when someone asked “are you pregnant again?” She also denied that her new project has anything to do with her near billion dollar cosmetics empire, again writing “No” when asked “Is it related to kylie cosmetics? Another popular guess was that she’s been making music with her super-talented rapper partner. “Is it a song?!!!” was a question many asked and Kylie again denied that guess. She also denied that she was doing a collaboration with anyone for her new project.

