Kourtney Kardashian ‘Misses Being In Love’ & Is Trying Not To ‘Envy’ Scott & Sofia’s Romance

Kourtney Kardashian ‘misses’ the romantic times she used to have with past boyfriends! A source close to the her told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ready for a new relationship!

With rumors swirling that Scott Disick might propose to Sofia Richie soon, Kourtney Kardashian is having a tough time with how they seem to be the perfect couple. A source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while she’s been enjoying being single for the last several months, she has also been longing for meaningful romantic companionship, especially with Scott and Sofia doing so well. “Kourtney misses being in love,” our source told us. “She misses having a regular boyfriend, and she fights feelings of jealousy or envy seeing Scott and Sophia looking so happy and in love together all the time.”

When it comes down to it, Kourtney feels prepared for a new relationship — she’s even being nostalgic for her relationship with Younes Bendjima. “As much as she loves being single, Kourtney also really enjoys being in a relationship too and is ready to fall in love again,” our source went on to say. “She loves romantic date nights, and misses the sexy vacations Younes would go with her on to far away places.”

Kourtney has also been dealing with loneliness. In the end, she just wants someone she can share a moment with at the end of the day. “Kourtney gets lonely sometimes and misses having someone she can share her life with and be intimate with at the end of a long day,” our source continued. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kourtney. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.