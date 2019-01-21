Jenelle Evans Slams Amber Portwood & Kailyn Lowry For Talking About Her For ‘Attention’

The feud between Jenelle Evans and her ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-stars lives on! She tells HollywoodLife that she’s fed up with Kailyn Lowry and Amber Portwood (who she recently blocked on social media) for only ‘talking about me for their own attention’!

Jenelle Evans, 27, is cool with Briana DeJesus, 24, but the same can’t be said for her fellow Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Amber Portwood, 28, and Kailyn Lowry, 26. “Briana reaches out to me if she reads something or hears something crazy,” Evans told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview. “She isn’t like the other girls trying to go online and talk about me for their own attention and benefit to remain popular within the spotlight. Amber Portwood and Kail have both done this to me recently.”

Evans continued to speak about Portwood, admitting that she has cut her off completely. “I decided not associate with Amber anymore and blocked her the other day. If Amber reached out to me in private with ‘concerns’ then I wouldn’t be so mad about it, but she’s being like Kail,” she continued. Evans, who has made recent headlines for her ongoing feud with Lowry, did not reveal what exactly Portwood has said about her.

But, Evans’ back and forth with Lowry continues to play out on social media. HollywoodLife also spoke with Lowry recently, who said she’s not filming Teen Mom 2 after comments Evans and her mother Barbara made during a social media live video on January 19. In the video, Barbara was lightheartedly talking about Lowry while with her daughter. “F–k Kail, I’ll kill her,” Barbara said, before laughing it off.

While Evans insisted that her mother’s words were all in fun, Lowry didn’t take them too lightly. “I’m not filming until something is done,” Lowry told us. “It’s just the principle. I’m done taking the high road and trying to ignore their behavior.” When asked if Evans and/or her mother had reached out to apologize, Lowry said, “They absolutely did not.”

During the live video, Barbara received a phone call, which she left the room for. When she returned, she tried to clarify her comments. “Earlier I was talking to Brittany [DeJesus], Briana [DeJesus]’s sister and I said that I wanted to kill Kailyn,” Barbara said. “Everybody took it out of perspective. That’s not really what I meant. It was a joke.”

Jenelle then chimed in to defend her mother. “My mom has not been on Instagram or Facebook in a long time. I mean come on,” she said. “The old generation, you just got to give them the benefit of the doubt. They don’t know what they’re talking about, they don’t know that this s–t will be taken seriously if they say it.”

“It was only a joke,” Barbara repeated. “I was being sarcastic and everyone freaks out like I want to go kill the girl. C’mon I’ve known the girl for 10 years. That’s crazy s–t.”

Lowry later responded in a series of tweets. “I heard barb wants to kill me,” she wrote in one tweet on January 19. In another tweet, that seemed to take aim at posts by Evans, which showed her and her mother sipping wine, Lowry wrote: “Are drunk words sober thoughts?”