Draymond Green & Hazel Renee ‘Engaged’: Golden Warriors Coach Reveals News

Draymond Green & ‘Basketball Wives’ star Hazel Renee are reportedly engaged! Here’s what Golden Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had to say about their engagement!

Well, one of the stars of Basketball Wives is going to be a wife soon! Draymond Green reportedly popped the question to Hazel Renee, and how we found out about this is just as much of a story as their engagement news. After a pre-game practice, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters, “The time’s been great. A nice change of pace during the middle of the season, especially in mid-January. Beautiful weather here, and a lot of guys have brought family members. Draymond got engaged. A lot of great stuff.”

Oh yeah, nice weather, beautiful time of year, Draymond asked his girlfriend to marry him-… Wait, what?! We’ve reached out to reps for both Draymond and Hazel for comment. In the meantime, we offer the both of them the hugest of congratulations if they have in fact gone from boyfriend and girlfriend to fiance and fiancee!

Word first reached the public ear about Draymond dating Hazel in October of 2017. At that time, Draymond had to dispel rumors that he had allegedly cheated on his baby mama to be with her. Taking to Instagram, Draymond provided the following message: “Stories without facts… The way of life nowadays…”

