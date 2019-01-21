Chris Pratt: Why He Has No Fear About Marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger After Divorce W/ Anna

No fear here! HL EXCLUSIVELY learned why Chris Pratt is ready to dive into married life with Katherine Schwarzenegger, despite having finalized his divorce a mere 3 months ago.

When you know, you know, and it appears that Chris Pratt, 39, has the utmost confidence in his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29. A friend of the actor EXCLUSIVELY told HL why that he isn’t missing a beat when moving onto his next marriage! “Chris and Katherine are such a perfect match, it’s not a shock to anyone that they got engaged so quickly, it was something everyone in his life was expecting. Chris has no fears about jumping into marriage again because he doesn’t consider his last marriage a failure,” our source shares. “He and Anna are still the best of friends, there’s no ugliness or regret on either side, and they have their wonderful son Jack,” they add.

That being said, there’s one reason in particular that Chris and Katherine seem to be 100% on the same page. “Chris loves being a dad more than anything and he very much wants more kids. He would love to have a big family and Katherine is on the same page,” the source reveals. “They’re actually very in sync on pretty much everything, this isn’t a case at all of opposites attracting, they’re two peas in a pod. Chris is sure that she’s the one for him, he feels beyond lucky to have found her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Chris for comment.

There had been whispers for months that the two lovebirds were planning on tying the knot, but we finally got confirmation of a wedding on Jan. 14! The actor took to Instagram early that day to post a photo of himself and his fiancee cozied up together, and in the pic, she flaunted a massive new rock! “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” Chris captioned the pic. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” So sweet! We can’t wait to watch the happy couple walk down the aisle, and will keep you posted on all the deets as they come!