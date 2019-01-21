Blac Chyna: Cops Reportedly Called To Her Home Over Claim She Was ‘Drunk’ & ‘Neglecting’ Dream

Blac Chyna reportedly had a run-in with the law on Jan. 20, according to a new report by TMZ, which claims a police source said an anonymous caller claimed Chyna was so drunk that she was unable to care for her daughter, Dream Kardashian, 2.

Blac Chyna, 30, reportedly had a visit to her home from the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday night, January 21, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. Why? — The source claims that an anonymous caller tipped off LAPD that Chyna was so drunk at home, that she was neglecting her 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, who she shares with ex, Rob Kardashian, 31. The source adds that the alleged caller claimed Chyna was so intoxicated that she was unable to properly care for her daughter.

HollywoodLife reached out to LAPD concerning the report, and received the following reply: “Officers did respond to a disturbance on 01/20/19 around 6:40 p.m. in the 20700 block of Dumont Street. Officers determined there was no crime. We do not provide names of the persons inside the residence unless they are booked for a crime.” We’ve reached out to a representative for Blac Chyna. Her ex, Rob Kardashian, has not spoken out about the alleged incident. We’ve also reached out to a representative for him.

The site obtained a photo of a vehicle parked outside of the residence of Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White. Upon arrival, TMZ claims police allegedly found nothing incriminating inside her home. The site also reports that when police went inside the home, they determined that everything was fine, no one was intoxicated, and Dream was being properly cared for, the source says. A nanny was reportedly inside the home at the time.

Meanwhile, Rob has since moved on from Chyna with Love & Hip Hop star, Alexis Skyy. The pair were first linked publicly in mid-January, when Kardashian started referring to Skyy as his “woman crush Wednesday” and “bae” on Instagram. He also featured Skyy inside his home in a video on Instagram.

Kardashian was later forced to address claims that he was using Skyy to make Chyna jealous. “Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted. But, things seem to be heating up fast between the reality stars.

Skyy admitted that she “loves” Kardashian, when she responded to Blac Chyna‘s rumored boyfriend, Kid Buu in a post on Instagram, January 19. When Kid Buu questioned her relationship with Kardashian, asking, “You really wit Rob’s fat a** for love or is it just for clout?”, Skyy replied in part, “… to answer ur question… I love Rob.” Skyy has been linked to rapper, Fetty Wap, who she shares a daughter with.