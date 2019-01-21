Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth, Fighting For Her Life, Starts Chemo To Treat Returned Cancer

And so it begins. Beth Chapman has officially entered chemotherapy, amid the heartbreaking return of her throat cancer. See the details here.

After the return of her throat cancer, Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, 51, has officially entered chemotherapy, TMZ has learned. The treatment started a couple of weeks ago, sources close to Beth disclosed to the publication. The couple have been traveling to Los Angeles together for the treatments, and in between them, Beth has “spending the majority of her time at their family home in Colorado,” the sources also revealed. The news arrived on Jan. 21, but there was also a positive spin to Beth’s health update. The sources said while the chemo has been tough, Beth is responding well and is in good spirits!

We previously reported how willing Beth was to fight cancer off once again, and just what her battle will entail. “Beth is preparing for the battle of her life,” a representative for the Chapmans told HollywoodLife. “She was given a 50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working, so the Chapmans are searching for other treatments, including in Boston, Houston, and possibly at MD Anderson.” “Beth is very strong, very healthy, and very, very active,” the representative continued. “They are trying hard to keep things as normal as possible for their children, but are desperately clinging to each other while they go through the search for a cure.”

This sadly isn’t the first time that Beth has fought for her life against the disease. She battled the disease back in 2017, and had to receive an emergency operation this November when it returned. Despite, the return of her cancer, Beth still manages to remain positive, and is rearing and ready to get back to work! “She is excited to get back on the road with Dog,” a source close to the couple tells HL EXCLUSIVELY, in reference to her new show. Dog’s Most Wanted is slated to begin production in the next few months!

As Beth battles her disease, her husband proves to be the ultimate support system. “I have to keep faith,” Dog told In Touch. “I am the leader of the family. She thinks she is, but I am. I have to keep it where I don’t have any doubts and keep everything positive. I love my honey so much, I don’t know what I’m gonna do… I’m like…I think I’m in a bad dream and I need to wake up. People keep saying to me, ‘Dog, are you OK?’ But I’m not the one who’s sick.” We’re keeping Beth in our thoughts as she begins her chemo treatment.