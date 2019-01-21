Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Look Distant As They Reunite 3 Mos. After Finalizing Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were not all smiles as they left church on Jan. 20! Rather, the freshly divorced pair appeared detached, or at least deep in thought.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, both 46, finalized their divorce in Oct. 2018, and their recent public outing certainly reflects their status as a split couple. The Daredevil co-stars appeared amicable, but far from cozy, as they exited a Church service together in Los Angeles on Jan. 20. Jen, holding a Bible and wearing a striped tee, was caught mid-conversation as Ben’s eyes were downcast. Both weren’t looking at one another — see the photo below!

Despite Ben and Jennifer’s freshly signed divorce papers, they still make an effort to put on a united family front. They brought their three children Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 6, to this recent mass, as they often do! The family of five was last seen leaving the Church building on Dec. 9, and was that time all snapped in the same frame. Ben and Jen’s faces were still stoic as ever, but their kids appeared in good spirits. They all celebrated Thanksgiving together as well, even though Ben and Jen’s divorce had just been finalized the prior month. It’s no surprise that any potential awkwardness has already been worked through, since the former lovers had announced their split in June 2015. That’s over three years ago!

Jen has a new man reserved for cozy pictures, anyways! That’s Cali Group’s CEO, John Miller, whom the 13 Going on 30 actress was snapped snuggling at a holiday party in LA’s Pacific Palisades on Dec. 22. She even planted an affectionate kiss on the businessman’s shoulder! A report claimed that “no one would be surprised if they got engaged by summer,” per Us Weekly, after the pair started dating in the spring of 2018. However, their relationship only entered the public’s radar in Nov. 2018 (after Jen and Ben’s divorce).

News of the divorce broke on the same day Ben confirmed he completed 40 days in rehab for alcohol addiction, but remained in outpatient care. The Justice League actor was linked to Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 23, at the time, but has reportedly been single since Oct. 2018.