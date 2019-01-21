Ashley Graham Stuns In Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuits As She Relaunches Her Essentials Collection

Ashley Graham is the hottest beach babe in new photos from her Swimsuits For All collection! See the model in the ultimate striped one piece that caters to all body types!

Ashley Graham, 31, looks sizzling hot in new shots from her Swimsuits For All collection with Essentials! The American Beauty Star host can be seen posing on the beach in numerous bathing suits from her recently relaunched Essentials line — a partnership she renewed for 2019 with the brand. Graham looks radiant in her figure-flattering suits, which are very affordably priced between $78 and $96. See her modeling the collection in photos, below!

The model‘s Swimsuits For All collection features seven new suits, including one pieces and bikini sets. The suits — ranging in size from 4 to 24 — are available in essential black and white options. Graham’s suit styles vary from sultry, lace-up one pieces, as well as cut-out one pieces, to solid and striped bikinis. And, the meaning behind her suits is to make any women feel comfortable in the skin they’re in.

“Our mission together is to empower women to feel beautiful in the swim they’re in,” the website states. “Ashley Graham swimwear does just that and more. Featuring bold designs like cut-outs, mesh inserts and plunge necklines, these swimsuits are guaranteed to heat up the beach.” We’re about to order ours!

Graham modeled all of the suits for her new photoshoot, which was shot on the sandy beaches of Anguilla, overlooking clear blue water. In one photo, she is captured walking down the beach, where she is surrounded by green palm trees in her signature striped one-piece. “Don’t know how to model? Just run in slow motion towards the camera, give a slight smile and look down. VOILÀ!”, she captioned the photo on Instagram, January 20.

“New styles. Same slay. My #swimsuitsforall Essentials Collection is HERE! Link in bio to shop. (#bts footage at @swimsuitsforall),” Graham captioned another photo of her in a striped bikini on Instagram.