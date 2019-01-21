Angelina Jolie’s Best Outings With Kids: See Her Take Her Brood To Disneyland, Rock Climbing, & More

Angelina Jolie deserves more than a ‘Best Mom’ mug! The ‘Maleficent’ actress loves to treat her and Brad Pitt’s six kids to all kinds of day trips, from museums to hiking — see all the sweet memories here.

Angelina Jolie, 43, is one of the coolest celebrity moms in Hollywood, and not just because she boasts an Oscar and an IMDb page packed with memorable flicks. The Girl, Interrupted star spoils her six children with Brad Pitt, 55 — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Shiloh, 12, Zahara, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 10, — with oodles of memorable outings! Angelina’s not one to sit on the sidelines, either, as she joins her kids in on the fun. Take for example a trip to Disneyland and California Adventure Park in July 2017, which Angelina treated all six of her brood to for Vivienne and Knox’s 9th birthday. Angelina hopped in a seat right by son Shiloh to go for a spin on the Silly Symphony Swings! You can see the fun photo, in addition to another family Disney picture, in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.

We once again saw Angelina in action during a day of indoor rock climbing with twins Vivienne and Knox on Jan. 20, 2019. Mom threw it back to her Tomb Raider days by scaling one of the walls, which you can see above! The actress is constantly proving that she can keep up with her young ones, as she also brought four of them for a hike in Hollywood Hills over Labor Day weekend in Sept. 2018.

One of Angelina and the kids’ most memorable trips was to the Louvre Museum in Paris on Jan. 30, 2018. Oh, you know, just the world’s largest art museum! Ready for her day of culture, Angelina looked sleek in a caped duster coat, black sunglasses and red lip as she strolled through the streets of France with her kids.

You can see even more times Angelina bonded with her kids in our gallery above! In addition to amusement park visits and trips abroad, Angelina especially loves treating her sons and daughters to shopping trips in Los Angeles.