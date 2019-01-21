‘AGT: The Champions’ Recap: Angelica Hale Comes Back Ready To Win & Gets The Golden Buzzer

These acts are in it to win it! Angelica Hale nabbed the Golden Buzzer during the Jan. 21 episode, but who else made it to the finals? Find out now by reading our ‘AGT: The Champions’ recap!

The third week of performances has arrived. AGT: The Champions is bringing out the best of the best week after week. This week brings us South Africa’s Got Talent winner DJ Arch Jnr. This little guy is only 6 years old, and he can produce the jams! He has everyone on their feet. Mel B says the little DJ has “impeccable rhythm and timing.” Simon Cowell tells DJ Arch Jnr that they need to talk after the show and calls him a “total little star!”

Illusionist Darcy Oake is up next, and he uses Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for his act. He literally has Heidi floating in mid-air at one point! While Heidi says this is one of the coolest things she’s ever done, Simon tells Darcy that he “lacked showmanship tonight.” Ouch.

Angelica Hale, who was the runner up to Darci Lynne Farmer in season 12, takes the stage next. She performs an empowering rendition of Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song.” Simon gives her a standing ovation, and the rest of the judges soon follow. Mel B gives her a bit of a critique, saying that she wished Angelica had put her own twist on the song. However, Howie thinks her rendition was perfect and presses the Golden Buzzer! Angelica bursts into tears. She’s so happy!

Tom Cotter’s standup act doesn’t go over well with Simon. He presses his red buzzer during Tom’s routine! He later calls Tom’s jokes “just ordinary.” Heidi and Mel B wholly disagree and say he did really well! Prince Poppycock returns for another fun performance. He sings Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory,” and Mel B thinks his act is “thoroughly entertaining.”

Comedy Daredevil, a.k.a. Ryan Stock and Amberlynn, bring the shock and awe to AGT: The Champions. During their act, Amberlynn smashes a cement block that’s on Ryan’s head, and then shoots a flaming arrow at his mouth! Comedian Samuel J. Comroe returns to the stage after nearly winning season 13. “I love you to bits,” Mel B says after his routine. Howie gushes that Samuel is a “champion.”

Britain’s Got Talent season one winner Paul Potts takes the stage to perform a gorgeous rendition of the classic song “Caruso.” Howie goes so far as to say that Paul deserves to win. “You actually define what this show is meant to be,” Simon admits.

Jon Dorenbos brings his magic act back to AGT. He reveals that since he’s been on the show he’s had open heart surgery and can’t play professional football ever again. The magician’s act really wows the judges. “I wish I had a golden buzzer right now,” Simon says. Mel B adds that Jon’s act was “absolutely brilliant.” Rollerskating duo Billy and Emily England are back with one heck of a final act. Their rollerskating skills are out of this world. At one point, Emily is only holding onto Billy by his beard. Yes, his beard. The judges are completely blown away.

Only one act is moving forward to the finals with Angelica Hale. The top 3 are Billy and Emily England, Jon Dorenbos, and Paul Potts. The second act going to the finals is…PAUL POTTS!