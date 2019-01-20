Super Bowl 53: Los Angeles Rams & New England Patriots Will Battle For The NFL Championship

Guess who’s going to the Super Bowl! After the New England Patriots played the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints faced the Los Angeles Rams, find out who’s going to the big game!

Football fans finally have the answer to the question they’ve been asking all season: who’s going to play in Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3? It all came down to two games on Jan. 20, as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship, while the Los Angeles Ram visited the Big Easy to meet the New Orleans Saints for the NFC title. After an overtime win, the Los Angeles Rams pulled ahead 26-23 after a controversial passing interference call against the Saints. And when it came down to the Patriots and the Chiefs, their game too ended in a nail-biting finish. Also ending in an overtime, the Patriots manage to return to the Super Bowl again after beating the Chiefs 37-31.

Kansas City and New England were the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in the AFC side of the 2019 NFL Playoffs. After resting during the Wild Card round, the Chiefs met (and defeated) the Indianapolis Colts, while the Patriots made short work of the Los Angeles Chargers. On the other side of the bracket, the Saints dispatched last year’s champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, in a thrilling game. The Rams overcame the Dallas Cowboys to punch their ticket to the NFC title game. Now, the winners will get one week to rest and practice before heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl 53.

Super Bowl 53 will be the third Super Bowl held in the ATL, as the city previously hosted Super Bowl 28 in 1994 (where the Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills) and Super Bowl 34 in 2000. Fun fact: Super Bowl 34 was the last time the Rams won the big game. This year, Maroon 5 will play the halftime show, with Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi joining the rockers. Being that the Super Bowl is happening in one of the capitals of hip-hop, anyone could pop out.

Before that goes down, Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem. She was given some flack from supporters of Colin Kaepernick after she took the job, per USA Today. She said that she’s singing the anthem as way to give it “back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good.”

“I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.”