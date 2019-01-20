Stormi Webster Is The Ultimate Daddy’s Girl Rocking Travis Scott’s Tour Merch – Cute Pics

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet pic Stormi Webster all decked in Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour merch! Check out the cute photo here!

Stormi Webster proved that she’s just as much a fan of her dad Travis Scott as the rest of us. Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable photo of Stormi wearing Travis’ tour merch. Donning a shirt with his Astroworld tour insignia on it, Stormi was in full support of her dad. In addition to the sweet pic, Kylie shared the following caption: “😎😎😎.” Check out Stormi all decked out below!

We reported earlier how Kylie and Travis might be giving Stormi a brother or sister soon. “They want another baby,” a source told People on Jan. 18. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”

Travis recently gushed about Kylie in a frank interview with Rolling Stone. Travis told the publication, “we was just two kids, fucking around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ ” He adds, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Travis and Stormi. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos together in our gallery above.