Stormi Webster Is The Ultimate Daddy’s Girl Rocking Travis Scott’s Tour Merch – Cute Pics
Kylie Jenner shared a sweet pic Stormi Webster all decked in Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour merch! Check out the cute photo here!
Stormi Webster proved that she’s just as much a fan of her dad Travis Scott as the rest of us. Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable photo of Stormi wearing Travis’ tour merch. Donning a shirt with his Astroworld tour insignia on it, Stormi was in full support of her dad. In addition to the sweet pic, Kylie shared the following caption: “😎😎😎.” Check out Stormi all decked out below!
We reported earlier how Kylie and Travis might be giving Stormi a brother or sister soon. “They want another baby,” a source told People on Jan. 18. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”
Travis recently gushed about Kylie in a frank interview with Rolling Stone. Travis told the publication, “we was just two kids, fucking around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ ” He adds, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Travis and Stormi. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos together in our gallery above.