Selena Gomez Looks Happy In Red Dress At Her BFF’s Bridal Shower – See Stunning Pics

Selena Gomez was in great spirits on Jan. 19, when she attended best friend, Courtney Barry’s bridal shower in a gorgeous red dress, and posed for fun pics with friends.

Selena Gomez, 26, continued starting the new year off right when she attended her best friend, Courtney Barry‘s bridal shower on Jan. 19, and appeared to have a fun-filled time. Courtney, who is set to marry Sam Lopez, and other attendees of the shower, shared pics from the exciting event, and Selena can be seen in some group shots, smiling and posing in a flattering red sleeveless dress.

This isn’t the first time that Selena has supported Courtney. The singer also had some fun for her BFF’s 26th birthday back in Aug., and took to Instagram to show off several pics from the special day. In the pics, Selena can be seen happily posing with Courtney, and other friends, Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook, at Courtney’s birthday dinner. The girls also showed off matching tattoos, which they all went out and spontaneously got during the festivities.

“My actual #1@courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman,” Selena captioned one of the pics that showed her and Courtney posing with matching “#1” tattoos. “The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1.”

We’re so glad to see Selena having the time of her life with friends! In addition to celebrations, the “Good For You’ crooner has spent the first few weeks of 2019 staying active by going on hikes and taking Pilates classes. She seems more determined than ever to stay healthy and happy, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her!