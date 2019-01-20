Sarah Hyland’s Sexiest Crop Top Looks – See Her Best Ab-Baring Outfits

Sarah Hyland always kills it in crop tops! The ‘Modern Family’ star has been baring her abs in tiny shirts for a while now, and we love all of her sexy looks! See the best ones!

Sarah Hyland has some pretty enviable style! The 28-year-old actress consistently stuns on red carpets, dates with boyfriend Wells Adams, and even casual outings around Los Angeles. But one of the clothing items she loves the most – and makes work in tons of different situations – is the crop top! Hey, we don’t blame her! Crop tops are super stylish and give Sarah the chance to show off her stellar abs.

One of our favorite crop top looks of Sarah’s is from Oct. 25, 2018. The Modern Family star stepped out in Studio City wearing a ribbed grey crop top that gave a glimpse at her belly button. She paired the shirt with printed harem pants. The loose-fitting bottoms also featured cut outs on the hips, so a crop top was the perfect choice to accentuate this detail. Sarah rounded out her look with a brown tote bag, sunglasses, gold hoops, a wrap headband, and black loafers.

While we adore this look, it’s not really great to copy in January. However, she’s also taken on the trend in cooler weather. On Nov. 19, Sarah was spotted in Los Angeles again, this time wearing a cropped cream sweater. Sure, her midriff was still showing, but the long-sleeved top looked pretty warm and comfy!

Sarah rounded out her ensemble with pale pink leggings, black Nike sneakers, and a green wrap headband. She also donned the same gold hoops and sunglasses from the other outfit, and carried the same brown tote bag, along with a larger green duffle. Check out the gallery above to see more of Sarah’s best crop top looks!