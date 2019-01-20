Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Is Expecting An Engagement ‘Very Soon’: She’s ‘Never Been Happier’

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Christian Biscardi’s relationship has been going so well that the ‘Jersey Shore’ star is expecting him to propose any day now, and she can’t wait to say ‘yes’.

Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 31, has been dating boyfriend Christian Biscardi for almost two years and it looks like they are almost ready to take the next step! It turns out the brunette beauty and her hunky beau have been discussing possible marriage in the future, and she is even expecting him to propose to her any day now! “Sammi would absolutely love to marry Christian,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They talk about it all of the time and she is well aware the engagement is coming sooner than later — Very soon.”

Sammi and Christian’s strong love life may have something to do with how rocky Sammi’s previous relationship with ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, was. After the ups and downs Sammi experienced with Ronnie, which was often showcased on episodes of the original Jersey Shore, she’s realized what she wants in a serious commitment. “After ending her relationship with Ronnie, she kind of re-evaluated what she was looking for and she really wanted out of the spotlight for herself and her partner,” the source continued. “Her relationship with Ron and its ending broke her heart, and she’s definitely been able to move forward differently than he has. The break-up is the main reason she’s wanting nothing to do with the show anymore.”

It was earlier reported that Ronnie was having a difficult time getting over his love for Sammi, even though they broke up back in 2012, and it even affected his relationship with, Jen Harley, 31, the mother of his one-year-old daughter Ariana. Ronnie and Jen dated from 2017 until late 2018, and there reportedly were problems between the former couple that seemed to stem from Ronnie’s lasting love for Sammi.

Unlike Ronnie and many of the other original cast members, Sammi refused to join the spinoff of Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, last year, which was probably a good thing at the time, considering the issues going on between Ronnie and Jen! Sammi later stated that she was happy with her life and didn’t feel the need to be a part of the show anymore, especially with all of the drama. Still, there is no animosity between her and her co-stars, especially the women, but right now she’s focusing on her love life with Christian and the potential for her own family in the future.

“Sammi would love to catch up with her Jersey Shore co-stars and have kids soon, but she’s very, very content with where she’s at right now in her life,” the source said. “She’s telling friends she’s never been happier.” If a wedding is in the near future, she’s going to make sure all of the women cast members are invited to be a part of all the festivities. “Of course, all of the women from the cast will be invited and will attend everything from showers to the wedding itself,” the source explained. “Sammi still talks to all of the women very regularly. They all completely respect and understand that she just doesn’t want to be a part of the franchise anymore and they get it. They miss having her on the show, but they really do get it.”

It will be interesting to see where things will go from here, but we’re happy to hear that Sammi is as happy as could be, and we wish her the best in the future!