Nick Cannon Says That Kanye West Could Beat Up Drake In A Fight: Kanye’s ‘Got More Fire’

Nick Cannon opened up about who he thinks would win in a hypothetical fist fight between Kanye West & Drake! Here’s what he had to say!

Nick Cannon admitted that he believes Kanye West could take Drake in a fight. In addition to implying that he could hypothetically take Kanye in a fight, Nick also dished during a recent episode of Raq Rants on who he’d think would win in a hypothetical brawl between Kanye and Drake. He added, “If those two fought, in my opinion, Kanye would take Drake. Kanye got more fire than Drake… Drake, he ain’t built like that. Like he ain’t got that fire in him.”

This comes after Nick and Kanye seemingly settled their beef after Kanye revealed he was upset that Nick brought up dating Kim Kardashian. “First off, let me say welcome back, Ye, from the Sunken Place,” Nick responded in an Instagram video. “Hey, I’m glad you back with it, brother.Nothing but love and respect for you, you know I always had that… I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union. I salute it. Keep it going. But you’re not going to tell me what I can and what I can’t say… I’m a solid individual; Somebody ask me a question, I’mma answer it to the best of my ability. I’m going to give my opinion and ain’t no harm, no foul, but if it got your spirit feeling weird, holler at me.” And holler at Nick, Kanye did. The two apparently settled their differences over the phone.

Meanwhile, Kanye and Drake have been on and off feuding since then as well. In addition to taking aim at Drake for not dispelling rumors that he had hooked up with Kim, Kanye also shaded the rapper over the last few months for “sneak” dissing him, for following his wife on Instagram and for allegedly threatening him. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Nick. In the meantime, check out all of his most recent photos in our gallery above.