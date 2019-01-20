Khloe Kardashian Insists ‘You Don’t Need A Man’ Amid Reports That She & Tristan Won’t Get Engaged Soon

We love an independent woman! Khloé Kardashian hints how she might be celebrating Valentine’s Day this year – read details inside.

With the launch of her new Becca Cosmetics line (Becca BFFs Collection) with 35-year-old longtime friend Malika Haqq, Khloé Kardashian, 34, spoke about the pressures to be in a relationship for Valentine’s Day. Khloé’s take? You don’t need a man!

“People always make this huge emphasis on Valentine’s Day, but you have each other,” Khloé said about her best friend Malika to E! News. “You don’t always need a man to enjoy Valentine’s Day.” We couldn’t agree more – there are plenty of people to appreciate and value on the holiday of love besides the person you’re dating! It can also be a day to appreciate family and friends.

Khloé’s emphasis on appreciating other people on Valentine’s Day came after reports that she and partner Tristan Thompson, 27, aren’t looking toward marriage at the moment. “Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what’s best for [their nine-month-old daughter] True,” a source told Us Weekly magazine. “They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.”

“Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there,” the source added. “Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time. Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

Makes sense that Khloé might want to spend Valentine’s Day celebrating with her BFF Malika instead of Tristan, since the basketball player hasn’t exactly publicly treated Khloé in the best way this last year. While they’re working on rebuilding that trust and core in their relationship, Khloé can celebrate the other people she loves in her life on the holiday! We’re sure she’ll want to include daughter True in on any festivities on Feb. 14! We’re sure we’ll see how exactly Khloé does end up celebrating the holiday on her social media!