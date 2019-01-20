8 Times Kendall & Kylie Jenner Dressed Alike & Proved They Can Slay Any Style

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have amazing style, so it’s no wonder these two have mirrored each other with their fierce outfits. Sometimes these sisters look like twins while slaying the fashion game!

Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21, are two of the biggest fashionistas in Hollywood and also happen to be sisters! Over the years, Kendall and Kylie have made us all do a double take when they step out in similar outfits. Since they’re sisters and have incredible fashion sense, it’s not a surprise that they get fashion inspiration from each other.

Kylie hit up a Coachella party in April 2017 in a hot gold mini dress. The dress hugged all of Kylie’s incredible curves and made her neon green hair pop. Just a few months later, Kendall rocked a very similar gold mini dress while out on the town with Bella Hadid during NYFW. Kendall’s dress looked nearly identical to Kylie’s, with just a few minor changes. Kylie’s dress was halter style, while Kendall’s had straps. Kylie and Kendall love a golden goddess look!

Back in April 2016, Kylie attended a Marie Claire event and rocked a business casual look. She donned a white Balmain jacket and matching white pants. In May 2018, Kendall stepped in an all-white suit with a major plunging neckline that gave off major Kylie vibes! The supermodel paired her sexy outfit with a pair of bright orange mules.

While they don’t go through each other’s closets and actually wear the same outfits, the Jenner sisters love to rock similar colored outfits. From purple to orange to white, Kendall and Kylie are all about that pop of color when it comes to their looks. These two can truly slay any look they put on. Take a look at more of Kendall and Kylie in similar outfits in our gallery above!