Kailyn Lowry Refuses To Film ‘Teen Mom’ As Jenelle Evans Says Her Mom Was Joking About ‘Killing’ Her

Kailyn Lowry EXCLUSIVELY told HL that she’s not appearing on ‘Teen Mom 2’ ‘until something is done’ about Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara, who made a joke about ‘killing’ Kailyn during a live video on Jan. 19.

Kailyn Lowry, 26, is done with Jenelle Evans, 27, and her family drama! The Teen Mom 2 star is not happy about the controversial joke Jenelle’s mom, Barbara, made about her during a social media live video on Jan. 19. In the video, Barbara was lightheartedly talking about Kailyn with Jenelle when she said, “F**k Kail, I’ll kill her,” before laughing it off. Although Jenelle insists it was a joke, it’s caused Kailyn to think twice about appearing on the show in the future. “I’m not filming until something is done,” Kailyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s just the principle. I’m done taking the high road and trying to ignore their behavior.” When we asked Kailyn if Jenelle and/or Barbara reached out to apologize about the joke, she admits they didn’t. “They absolutely did not,” she said.

Despite Kailyn’s negative reaction to Jenelle and Barbara’s video, Jenelle stands by her claims that it was all in goodhearted fun and admitted that her mom made the harsh joke because she’s not a fan of Kailyn at all. “My mom and I are out of town for a mother/daughter weekend and filming our trip,” Jenelle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “We had some drinks at dinner and came back to the Airbnb to drink a little more. I randomly got on Instagram and saw Brittany [DeJesus] was live so I decided to join in, especially since my mom was with me. We were all chatting, I have no idea how Kail got brought up, but when my mom heard her name she immediately said, ‘F**k Kail, I’ll kill her Hahahaha’ in a joking way. My mom did NOT mean that in a bad way. She is really upset everyone took it the wrong way and is still upset about it at this moment.”

“My producer called my mom asking why she said that, and my mom said that to everyone on live, and to my producer, that she was just joking when she said that about Kail,” Jenelle continued. “My producer understood and just reminded my mom not to use those types of words because of how offended the world gets these days. We haven’t received anymore calls from our other producers so I guess they know my mom’s intentions were just to make a joke. My mom doesn’t like Kail because my mom knows that Kail is a troublemaker and experienced it firsthand at the last reunion that I did not attend last season.”

Jenelle went on to express her opinion about the way Kailyn handled the situation. “Kail, of course, didn’t reach out to us about what my mom said,” she said. “Kail went straight to the media and complained some more to our producers. I think she is overreacting and knows my mom’s personality. I’m sure everyone can understand my mom’s personality and mixed with when she’s had a couple drinks, she’s just more outspoken. Kail wants any reason to have pity on her or have attention on her in any way, shape, or form. We don’t like her, but we wouldn’t ever physically harm her. Kail is the one that threatens to ‘throw hands,’ not us.”

Things between Kailyn and Jenelle have been tense for a while. The two are known for their animosity toward each other, and just a few weeks ago, on Jan. 2, Kailyn took to Twitter to reveal that she would not be attending the Teen Mom 2 reunion on the same day as Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, because she doesn’t feel safe around David. Back in Nov., David made headlines for threatening to shoot trespassers who came on “The Land” in a shocking Instagram video, and since then, it seems many cast and crew members of Teen Mom 2 are hesitant to be around him. The video even led to David getting a visit from the Secret Service to make sure he wasn’t going to intentionally harm anyone.

Although Kailyn and Jenelle’s longstanding feud seems like it could get exhausting, it doesn’t look like the two are planning on patching things up anytime soon. Kailyn seemed to take the high road back in Dec., when she sent Jenelle beauty products as a “peace offering” during the holidays, but Jenelle wasn’t having it. She posted a video of herself lighting the gifts on fire in the middle of the woods. “Hey, Kail. This is to your peace offering,” she said in the clip.