We love the different name Jessica Simpson chose for her baby girl! See what the pregnant singer decided on – details inside!

While some mothers may want to wait until after their children are born to announce their names to the world, singer Jessica Simpson, 38, didn’t want to hold it back any longer! The mother, who has two children already – daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5 – celebrated her baby shower on Jan. 19 surrounded by all of her loved ones (well, excluding the men!). A neon sign hung in the background of two Instagram pictures she shared – and it wasn’t just a reference to the outdoorsy theme: Jessica’s third child with football player husband Eric Johnson, 39, will be named Birdie!

She posted three pictures on her Instagram from the event. The first she shared was with daughter Maxwell, the second with Maxwell, mom, Tina, 59, sister Ashlee, 34, and Ashlee’s daughter Jagger Snow, 3, and the third, a portrait showing off her makeup and flower crown in profile. The event itself looked beautiful and fit so well with Birdie’s name! Jessica also shared snapshots from the event on her Instagram Stories – most of the event was outside, with flowers decorating the whole party!

“Jess is feeling excited to meet this little girl,” a source told Us Weekly. “This has been her toughest pregnancy, so she is ready.” Jessica has shared her struggle with her swollen feet throughout her pregnancy – we’re sure she can’t wait for her daughter to be born!

“Jess felt wonderful to have so much love surrounding her,” a source told Us Weekly. It looked like Jess followed tradition for the party and didn’t let the men in her family attend the beautiful baby shower – sure seems like they missed out on a fun time!

Regardless, they can look at the pictures of the event just like the rest of us. We can’t wait to see what Birdie looks like, and for Jess to be done with her difficult third pregnancy!