Jennifer Garner All Smiles While Giving Her Son, 6, A Piggyback Ride – See Pics

Jennifer Garner spent her day just having fun with her son, Samuel, and their dog! She even gave Samuel a piggyback ride – see adorable pics inside!

Stars are just like us – sometimes they need to carry their tired children, too! HBO’s Camping actress Jennifer Garner, 46, spent her weekend taking a stroll, walking the dog, and giving her adorable son with ex-husband 46-year-old Ben AffleckSamuel, 6, a piggyback ride! The mom and son enjoyed the California sunshine on Saturday, Jan. 19, walking out and about together.

The pair smiled while taking their dog on a walk, and Jen gave her son a little break as well, wrapping him around her back! Jen kept her look simple for the outdoorsy day, wearing a cream long-sleeve t-shirt, light wash ankle jeans, and matching cream sneakers. She shielded her eyes from the sun in classic black wayfarers and a grey-blue quilted Chanel bag. Her makeup was minimal, if she even wore any at all!

Jen even let Samuel take the reigns on walking their dog at one point, too! Her son wore a light-blue t-shirt, black shorts, burgundy socks, and blue velcro sneakers. Jen carried a reusable water bottle around for the day as well, in case they got thirsty!

Just the day before, on Jan. 18, Jen enjoyed a night out at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to see the L.A. Clippers play the Golden State Warriors! She wore the same Chanel bag at the basketball game as she did for her light walk with her son and dog! We love seeing celebs use the same accessories and clothing multiple times – “outfit repeating” is definitely okay in our eyes, especially when it’s a Chanel bag!

Jen has shown that she really does just love the simpler things in life – seeing a sports game, taking easy strolls with her family – and she’ll always find the time, in between her acting projects and dating new boyfriend, John Miller, 40. We love seeing Jen so happy and having a nice, low-key weekend at home in California. We can’t wait to see more of her casual looks and being out, having fun with her children, in the future!