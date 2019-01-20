‘SNL’: Elizabeth Warren Compares Herself To Necessary Prostate Exam: ‘Bend Over, America’

Kate McKinnon killed her impression as Elizabeth Warren on Weekend Update! Watch the hilarious ‘SNL’ sketch here!

Elizabeth Warren made a very memorable appearance on Weekend Update. Portrayed flawlessly by Kate McKinnon, the whispering Senator admitted that she hasn’t been this “excited since my package from LL Bean had shipped.” Describing herself as a “spry and naughty 69”, Elizabeth had some hilarious gems, like when she described herself: “I’m like if Monday Night Raw was hosted by NPR’s Terry Gross.” In response to whether she’s likeable, Elizabeth compared herself to a prostate exam: “…[Y]ou’ll need on or you’ll die. This country, Colin, is look overdue for a finger up its caboose. You might even like it. So bend over, America, and let mama Warren get to work.” And when it came to her competition Kirsten Gillibrand, “Don’t you mean Kirsten Stolemybrand?” Elizabeth finished her pitch by saying, “America, you will do everything you possibly can to not vote for a woman for President. All I am asking is that you let me be that woman!”

We reported earlier how Michael Che lambasted Donald Trump for claiming not knowing anything about the law despite being the Chief Executive. Quoting Trump, Che said, “‘I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law.’ Fair, but you know who else is supposed to know the law? The freakin’ president of the United States.”

Meanwhile, probably the best Weekend Update moment of this season was when Dan Crenshaw crashed the segment. In addition to his Ariana Grande ringtone going off during his talk with Pete Davidson, he also compared Pete to the meth from Breaking Badwere a person, a troll doll with a tape worm and Martin Short in The Santa Clause 2.

