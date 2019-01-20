Demi Lovato ‘Secretly Recording’ New Music: She’s Looking Forward To ‘Positive Changes’ In 2019

Demi Lovato fans, rejoice! A source close to the singer told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s working on new music & recording in the studio!

Demi Lovato is apparently spending some quality time in the recording studio working on brand new music. A source close to Demi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that we may get a chance to listen to a new song in the next month. “Demi has secretly been recording in the studio and plans on dropping new music soon, and may even drop a single as soon as a few days before the Grammys,” our source told us. “Demi has a whole new outlook on life, on love, and on her career and she wants to express that through her music. She wants to bring a lot of positive changes moving forward in 2019 and is really excited to show fans what she’s been working on.”

We reported earlier how Demi opened up to her fans about how grateful she was to be alive after her overdose and rehab. “So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” she wrote in a New Year’s message. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”

And when it comes to her new romance with Henri Levy, a source close to Demi told us EXCLUSIVELY that both of them weren’t looking to date one another when they first met. “Demi and Henri didn’t intend to become romantically involved,” our source told us. “When they first started hanging out, Demi thought it would be just as friends. There is such a strong bond between them, though, that there was just no way they could keep things platonic.”