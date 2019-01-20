Ashley Graham, Ariel Winter & More Celebs Showing Off Abs In Cropped Sweatshirts

Cozy up in a cropped sweatshirt this winter! Not sure how to style the trend? Check out how stars like Ariel Winter and Ashley Graham wear the look!

Crop tops in winter seem like they wouldn’t mix, but celebrities have mastered the art of baring their abs in cold weather. Thankfully, it’s not all that hard thanks to cropped sweatshirts! They’ll keep you cozy on top – and with high-waisted pants, they won’t leave your stomach (totally) freezing.

Ashley Graham proved she has this trend on lock when she made it part of her airport style on Sept. 24, 2018. The model was all smiles while wearing a casual white cropped sweatshirt that featured a cute rose design. She also donned a pair of high-waisted leggings, dark sunglasses and white sneakers as she walked around LAX International Airport.

Always the lover of crop tops, Ariel Winter also took on this trend in Nov. 2018. The Modern Family star looked effortlessly cool in a cropped black sweatshirt and ripped jeans. She rounded out her look with black and white Vans. Since her shirt had long sleeves and wasn’t cut too short, she only exposed a slither of skin on her midriff, which is just enough to avoid feeling like you’ll turn into an icicle.

Other trendsetter celebs who love this style include Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Thorne. If you’re looking for a way to look both cool and sexy while still staying warm, cropped sweatshirts are a great way of accomplishing that. Get clicking through the gallery above for even more style inspo!