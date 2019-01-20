Angelina Jolie was all smiles with son Pax on a shopping trip! See the pics of the mother and son inside!

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, 43, stepped out on a shopping trip with son Pax, 15, wearing some gorgeous new blonde highlights! To quote “7 Rings” singer Ariana Grande, 25, we do like her hair, and she may have just bought it! In the pics, which you can see on the Daily Mail, Angelina and Pax enjoyed their casual stroll together as onlookers recognized the famous mother and son going about their day.

Angie seemed to give no care to recent reports that her ex-husband and co-parent Brad Pitt, 55, has begun dating actress Charlize Theron, 43. Angelina sported a similar-looking patterned jacket to her son’s, both opting for geometric shapes on their clothing. Angie’s had a brown and beige design, while Pax’s was black and white. She wore loose black pants, booties, a purse hanging off her shoulder, and oversized black sunglasses. Pax walked around in blue denim pants, a white t-shirt, olive sneakers, and a black beanie.

News broke about Angie’s ex and Charlize dating, but it likely wasn’t news to Angelina when word became public. Apparently, Brad and Charlize have been together since the holiday season. “They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now,” a source told The Sun. “They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through [Charlize’s ex] Sean [Penn, 58] — but things have developed.”

“Brad came over to Chateau [Marmont] [one night], changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar,” the source continued. “She was on a vodka cocktail while he stuck to mineral water. They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her. Brad seemed in a really good place — they both looked really happy.”

Honestly, if Angie and Brad are happy being apart, they probably don’t care much about who the other has been dating! While there hasn’t been news of Angelina dating anyone – and clearly you don’t need to in order to be fulfilled – we’re sure she’s loving spending more quality time with her kids lately!