Women’s March 2019: Thousands At NYC, DC, LA, & Other Cities For 3rd Annual Event – See Pics

In 2017, the first annual Women’s March happened in which more than four million people walked in unity, peacefully protesting wage inequality, fighting for reproductive rights, and speaking out against homophobia, religious persecution, and racism. People walked around the world, marching in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, London, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Toronto, Accra, Paris, Tel Aviv, and more. The tradition has continued, with another Women’s March the year after, in 2018, and now again, in 2019.

Even though it’s two years later, and the United States just had a record-breaking amount of women join Congress in 2019, there still is much to change for women to have equality around the world. Marches began internationally on Jan. 19, 2019 to fight the systems that push women down. And especially throughout the #MeToo movement as well, speaking up and standing for women’s rights continues to not only now be a tradition, but a necessity.

Pictures and videos have begun to pour in from marches already. While there has been much controversy surrounding the inclusion (or lack thereof) of Jewish women at the Women’s March, and the leaders of the Women’s March have not condemned an anti-Semitic author, Louis Farrakhan, 85, people still showed up to the Women’s March in support of Jewish women – more specifically, Jewish women of color. Groups of women walked, holding signs in support of their Jewish brothers and sisters. “Justice, justice shall you pursue,” one person’s sign read.

We are headed to the @womensmarch standing behind Jewish Women of Color #JWOCmarching #WomensWave pic.twitter.com/iKJomMaudF — Jews for Racial & Economic Justice (@JFREJNYC) January 19, 2019

Another march participant, Khadijah, spoke directly to the Women’s March in a statement of support. “We are marching today to call for justice for all marginalized communities from our Black sisters to our Latino sisters, and to any undocumented women, and for all women who can say #MeToo,” Khadijah said. “It’s important that Muslim women are here to represent.”

“We are marching today to call for justice for all marginalized communities from our Black sisters to our Latino sisters & to any undocumented women & for all women who can say #MeToo It’s important that Muslim women are here to represent.” – Khadijah #WomensWave #IMarchFor pic.twitter.com/WuBjKhRn5r — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 19, 2019

We’re excited to see communities all around the globe supporting women’s rights and equality at the march this year. Check out the gallery above for pictures from marches all around the world in cities like London, Berlin, and more!