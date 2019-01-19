Kandi Burruss: 5 Things To Know About The ‘RHOA’ Star Competing On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss will bring her drama to ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ next season! Find out five things you should know about the reality tv star inside!

Kandi Burruss, 42, has been reality television royalty on Bravo since 2009, but with the announcement that she’ll join Celebrity Big Brother season two, she’ll be taking her entertainment talent to CBS! We’re so excited to see what kind of drama will circulate around the house, and we’re sure Kandi will stir the pot! If you aren’t in the loop with all of the Housewives cast-members, or stick to other reality shows instead, here’s a recap on just who Kandi is!

1. Kandi joined Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2009. She has gotten multiple spin-offs, including: The Kandi Factory in 2012, Kandi’s Wedding in 2014, and Kandi’s Ski Trip in 2015.

2. Her music career started with an R&B girl group in 1992! Kandi’s introduction to the entertainment industry was with girl group Xscape. The singing group consisted of Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, LaTocha Scott, 45, Tamika Scott, 43, and Kandi. The Housewives star also had a successful solo singing career, including song “Cheatin on Me” which she posted a throwback video of on her Instagram recently!

3. Kandi has three children: Kaela Tucker, 22, Riley Burruss, 16, and Ace Tucker, 3.

4. She’s a multi-talented businesswoman. Kandi has other ventures besides music and reality television projects: She hosted Kandi Koated Nights, a talk show on Bravo, and started Kandi Koated Cosmetics, her own makeup line. We wonder if she’ll give any makeup freebies to Celebrity Big Brother housemate, Dina Lohan, 56!

5. Kandi is the creative genius behind TLC’s “No Scrubs.” Kandi and Tameka worked together on the score! The two were also credited on 27-year-old Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” due to the latter song’s similarities to the former. Kandi also wrote “Bills, Bills, Bills” by Destiny’s Child!

We can’t wait to see how far Kandi makes it in the house and how she gets along – or doesn’t – with the other celebrities there. Will she befriend Dina? Will she get in a fight with the former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci, 55? We guess we’ll find out on Jan. 21, when Celebrity Big Brother season two airs on CBS!