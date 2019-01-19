Teens In MAGA Hats Mock Native American at Indigenous People’s March & Twitter Is Outraged

Truly despicable. A group of teenagers wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hats taunted a Native American man – see the video and tweet responses inside.

On Jan. 18 at the Indigenous People’s March in Washington, D.C., a group of Catholic white teen boys cheered on their peer wearing a ‘Make American Great Again’ hat as one boy stood in front of Native American Vietnam war veteran, Nathan Phillips, taunting him. The groups of boys also chanted “build a wall” – likely unaware that they’re technically immigrants, compared to the Native American man they disrespected.

The teen boys in their uniform of red hats also surrounded the man in a circle, making noise and attempting to disrupt him. Twitter erupted with people getting angry at the disrespect shown to the elderly man.

“MAGA-hatted teens screaming ‘Build a wall’ to Native Americans tells me their school history program failed them somewhere,” Twitter user EllisRomance said. “Oh, and your parents should be ashamed.”

The Native American elder who was taunted, Nathan Philips of the Omaha Nation, talks about what happened through tears. He is a Vietnam vet. Hurting each other like this does not make America great. pic.twitter.com/JxecevgyNQ — laney (@misslaneym) January 19, 2019

“Why is everyone making such a big deal about these MAGA kids mocking and harassing a Vietnam veteran, it’s not like they did something truly unforgivable like take a knee,” Writer Matt Oswal tweeted.

Other people noted that this kind of behavior was unfortunately familiar to them. “The look on this sh*thead teen face’s is one people of color who went to high school in this country know VERY well and I promise you this isn’t the first or last person he’s made miserable,” Editor in Chief of Splinter News Aleksander Chan said on Twitter.

But Nathan took it with grace, later making a speech in front of a crowd responding to what he had just endured. “This is indigenous lands,” he said. “We’re not supposed to have walls here. We never did, for millennium. Before anybody else came here, we never had walls. We never had a prison. We always took good care of our elders, took care of our children, provided for them. We taught them right from wrong.”

He then said he wished the group of teens could “put that energy into making this country really great, helping those that are hungry.”