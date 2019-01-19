Rob Kardashian Posts Cute Pic Of Dream, 2, In Her Winter Coat Amid Drama With Blac Chyna & Alexis Skyy

Rob Kardashian shared an adorable photo of Dream all ready for winter in a huge fluffy coat! See the latest photo of the young Kardashian here!

Rob Kardashian is one proud dad! Taking to Twitter, the reality star shared a beyond-cute picture of Dream Kardashian all decked out for winter. Wearing a white fluffy jacket, and a white zip-up onesie underneath, the little member of the Kardashian family looks ready to brave the cold — well, at least the cold of Los Angeles. In addition to the sweet pic, Rob captioned the photo, writing, “Bling blaww burr 😁☁️❄️💙.” Check out his sweet pic below!

We reported earlier how Rob and Alexis Skyy‘s budding relationship might have started earlier than originally thought. “Alexis and Rob have been seeing each other for a little while, it’s not as new as everyone thinks, and she really likes him. Alexis isn’t using Rob for fame, not at all,” a source close to Alexis told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s a very sweet girl, she’s ambitious, but not at the expense of the people in her life. Her daughter is the center of her world and that’s something she and Rob bonded over right away because he’s the same way about his little girl.”

Meanwhile, Rob’s previous rumored fling Summer Bunni went off on him and shared texts between the two. Rob allegedly wrote Summer, “Yo u really did that again?” To which she responded, “Nah you really did, don’t play me I’m not f-ing with this media s**t again. Then how tf are you gone try to comfort me. Say you here for me. Then read somebody close to you put the shit out.” You can read all of their alleged text message exchange here.

Bling blaww burr 😁☁️❄️💙 pic.twitter.com/7rfcwOmw3o — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 19, 2019

