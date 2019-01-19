Priyanka Chopra’s Hair Makeover: Newlywed Gets The Big Chop & Blonde Tips – See Stunning Pic

New year, new marriage and new hair! Priyanka Chopra is showing off her new shorter ‘do with blonde highlights and we’ve got the pic of her gorgeous new look.

Priyanka Chopra has started 2019 off with a gorgeous new hair style. The 36-year-old newlywed has ditched her long dark locks and has had honey blonde streaks applied to her tops and next to the side of her face, along with having about four to six inches of her lustrous locks chopped off. Her hair now rests just below her shoulders and she showed if off for the first time in a Jan. 18 Instagram post. She looked absolutely stunning with her new ‘do, as she was wearing a mustard yellow leather shirt that showed off her new blonde highlights perfectly.

The new Mrs. Nick Jonas used the photo to showcase her new venture, which is a YouTube series called If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. It will revolve around the former Quantico star’s travels across the globe where she’ll be meeting and asking for advice from people about changing the world for the better. She gave fans an inside look at what’s to come in both her photo caption and a series of IG stories videos.

“With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it’s got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today.” she began her message in the photo’s caption.

“So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends,” she continued and directed fans to her stories where she told them how “I need your help to navigate it.”

She wants to know “the one thing that has made them and their lives what they are today and maybe sort of help me learn and figure out what I want to do going forward. Who am I going to be? What am I going to be in this next phase of my life?” Priyanka then revealed that she was shortly going to be interviewing multiple gold medal winning gymnast Simone Biles, who was part of the “Final Five” U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The former Miss World asked fans if they could go to the Olympics for whatever it is in life they are the best at, what would it be? She then revealed, “Mine would be eating chicken wings. I’m really good at eating chicken wings,” and said while she may not take a gold she would take the silver medal in an Olympic chicken wing eating competition.