Liam Payne & Naomi Campbell Exchange Flirty Instagram Messages & Fans Freak Over Possible Romance

An unexpected pairing! Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell have been getting flirty on Insta lately – check out messages and fan reactions inside!



We definitely didn’t see this coming, but we support it! One Direction singer Liam Payne, 25, and super model Naomi Campbell, 48, have been flirting up a storm on Instagram the past few days. Naomi posted a stunning selfie on the photo-sharing app on Jan. 18, and Liam decided to make his voice heard!

“Perfection in a person,” Liam said. “Don’t give me those eyes.” This may have been in response to Naomi’s comment on Liam’sInstagram picture on Jan. 15 – Liam posted a dark and angsty mirror selfie. “Beautiful soul,” Naomi commented.

While there’s nothing wrong with an age difference in a couple, this pairing definitely has been surprising fans! “Who would’ve thought THE Naomi Campbell, iconic supermodel of the ’90s, would be f*cking with THE Liam Payne, member of the iconic One Direction,” Twitter user Soiecouture said. “Barely a month into the year and 2019 is already wildin’.” We couldn’t agree more.

“Hold awn [sic] … Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne,” another Twitter user, Spjdermen, asked. “Whoever [is] controlling our simulation really don’t give a sh*t anymore.”

Another fan pointed out that it could easily just be a budding friendship between Naomi and Liam. “Ok but let’s be real,” fan Llhn1d said on Twitter. “The reality for those who don’t know Liam, he’s a huge sweet charming flirt. And Naomi is a legend who picks and chooses her friends carefully and she saw something amazing in Liam. And we’re not surprised. He is a loving soul. Their friendship is beautiful.”

This wasn’t the first time the boy-bander has gotten flirty with an older woman – the “Familiar” singer also had commented on 39-year-old Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram picture as well! When Liam commented on Kourt’s pic, he simply said “Wow.”

Regardless of whether Naomi and Liam are actually seeing each other or they’re just flirty friends, we’re loving witnessing all the love between the two!