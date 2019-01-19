Kylie Jenner: Why Her Sisters’ ‘Failed’ Relationships Are Making Her ‘Cautious’ Of Marrying Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has looked up to her older sisters for years – but are their relationships issues making her scared to commit to boyfriend Travis Scott? Read details inside!

While some might think that Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star Kylie Jenner, 21, and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, have made the ultimate commitment by giving life to nearly one-year-old addorable daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie may be treading cautiously before making what could be the ultimate commitment: marriage.

Kylie and Travis could be getting married “soon,” according to a People magazine source, but that Kylie is also “taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.”

Kylie was there to witness 39-year-old sister Kourtney Kardashian date Scott Disick, 35, for several years and have three children together. Kylie saw 38-year-old big sister Kim Kardashian marry and subsequently divorce basketball player Kris Humphries. She was there when 34-year-old sister Khloé Kardashian married Lamar Odom, 39, and also when they had a long, drawn-out separation. And of course, Kylie had to live through her parents’ divorce, when Kris Jenner, 63, and Caitlyn Jenner, 69, broke up. So Kylie has seen a lot when it comes to relationships, and she may be taking that into consideration before diving into committing to her boyfriend for life.

But, nonetheless, she still loves him and wants to be with him. “Things are in a great place with Travis,” the source told People. “They’re always together and just really happy.”

Another KarJenner wedding sure would be fun to see play out, though! Remember when Kim and Kanye West, 41, got married? It was practically a royal wedding in and of itself! We bet if Kylie and Travis did tie the knot, it would be an event to remember, that’s for sure. But for now, it’s smart that they’re going at their own pace, taking their time, and determining if and when marriage is right for them! They’re so young – getting married could wait a year or two if they see fit!