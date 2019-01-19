Kylie Jenner Kisses & Hugs Travis Scott During Their Vacation — See Pics

Kylie Jenner gave Travis Scott a sweet kiss on the cheek during their vacation! See their PDA pic she shared on Instagram here!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott really seem to be enjoying their Turks and Caicos vacation. In a new Instagram photo shared by the lip kit mogul, Kylie passionately kisses Travis on the cheek and gives him a huge hug. In addition to their PDA, Kylie is also seen in other photos in the Instagram series she posted riding an ATV. Seriously, this is truly vacation goals. Check out their sweet kiss and hug below!

We reported earlier how Kylie and Travis may be adding to their family, and doing so in the very near future. “They want another baby,” a source told People on Jan. 18. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”

Speaking of Travis and Kylie’s family, you can expect their relationship status to change soon as well — in a good way! “Travis has had engagement on the brain and was ring shopping in December around the holidays,” a source close to Travis told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He quietly placed a few potential rings on hold as well as some diamond necklaces for Kylie as he pondered what to buy her. In total, Travis had about $200,000 worth of jewels on hold at a jewelry store in Beverly Hills.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kylie and Travis. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos together in our gallery above.