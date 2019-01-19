Kim Kardashian Rocks Tight Leggings & Carries Mini-Me Chicago On Outing With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian dressed to impress in tight gray leggings when she stepped out with hubby Kanye West and their three children for a night of fun at Color Me Mine ceramic studios in Calabasas, CA on Jan. 18.

Kim Kardashian, 38, proved she’s a fashion icon when she still managed to look amazing for a casual night out with her famous family. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned in a dark gray top and matching leggings that flaunted her curves in all the right ways, when she stepped out to visit Color Me Mine ceramic studios in Calabasas, CA on Jan. 18. She was joined by hubby Kanye West, 41, their three children, North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1, as well as niece, Penelope Disick, 6, for the fun outing, and they all looked excited about the activity. Kim held little Chicago on her hip as she left the venue with her crew walking beside her.

It’s always a treat to see Kim and all members of her immediate family enjoying some quality time together. The popular star confirmed that she’s expecting her fourth child with Kanye, a son, via surrogate, when she visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 14 for an interview, so it definitely looks like there will be even bigger family outings in the future! Kim’s often expressed that she’d like a large brood, so it’s no surprise that she’s expanding her family as quickly as possible.

When Kim’s not focusing on her family, she’s turning heads with her successful career. She showed off sexy Instagram pics back on Jan. 9 and admitted they were for an upcoming project, triggering anticipation in her fans. Whether she’s promoting her KKW Beauty line or standing up for prison reform, she always knows how to shine in the spotlight and thrive!

We can’t wait to see more family outings with Kim, Kanye and their adorable kids soon! There’s nothing quite like a Kardashian-West public sighting, and we’re SO here for it!