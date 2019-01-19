Kim Kardashian Flaunts 1-Year-Old Daughter Chicago’s Massive & Luxurious Shoe Collection

Like mother, like daughter. Chicago West has amassed an impressive number of Yeezys, just like Kim Kardashian — find out exactly how many, here!

She’s one years old, but Chicago West has much more than one pair of Yeezys! Kim Kardashian, 38, revealed exactly how many sneakers her baby has collected from dad Kanye West’s brand. ”Ok guys, look how cute — I’m in Chicago’s closet. Look how cute,” Kim said in an Instagram Story video, panning over a shelf displaying her daughter’s tiny shoes. “All of her little Yeezys…She literally has the best collection.” We agree with Kim. We counted 11 pairs, and they ranged from colors like edgy black and cool suede to lime green. Kim then moved on to another collector’s item of Chicago’s: a $3,350 Louis Vuitton music box, courtesy of grandma Kris Jenner, 63. It was a birthday gift, as Chicago just celebrated her first birthday on Jan. 15!

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian, 39, added to the birthday loot with a mini Mercedes G-Wagon in a green wrap. It was identical to the adult Mercedes G-Wagon that Kanye surprised Kim with in Aug. 2018. Meanwhile, older sister North West, 5, gifted Chicago with a present more within our budget range: frosted pink cookies that spelled out Chicago! Too cute. And North will have even more siblings to bake cookies for, after Kim confirmed that she’s expecting a baby boy, via surrogate — like Chicago! — during her Jan. 14 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Kim always wanted each of her kids to have a sibling of the same sex,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife after Kim broke the exciting news. “She and Kanye couldn’t be more excited to have another boy.” Chicago and North also have a 3-year-old brother, Saint.

You can see Chicago’s shoe collection in the third video of the slideshow above! She’s not the only one rolling in luxury, as Kim spread the Louis Vuitton love to all her children and nieces. For Christmas, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star picked up matching Mini HL Speedy Bags from the designer during a trip to Japan. Life must be good when Kim’s in charge of your closet!